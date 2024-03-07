First Foundation Advisors Purchases 76 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,893,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,780,801. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $208.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

