First Foundation Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.6% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $5.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $517.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,584,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,619. The company has a market capitalization of $400.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $518.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $492.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

