First Foundation Advisors Sells 3,970 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $291.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,903. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

