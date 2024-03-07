First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.23 and traded as low as C$6.60. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 811,667 shares traded.
FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.62%.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
