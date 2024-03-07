First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,256 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 365,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 73,691 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 87,828 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 37,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,383. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

