First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 2%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.20. 20,746 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 7,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

