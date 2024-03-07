First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.31

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.31 and last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 5436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 182,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 105,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 104,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 91,498 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

