First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Posts Earnings Results

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.20 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

FWRG traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 60,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $25.88.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $444,844 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

