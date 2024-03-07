FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 7,891 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $908,806.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,584,711 shares in the company, valued at $643,191,165.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 9,320 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,596.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 5,916 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $680,872.44.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 17,707 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $2,059,678.24.

On Monday, February 26th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 15,330 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $1,798,822.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 23,236 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $2,740,221.48.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 28,412 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $3,357,161.92.

On Friday, February 16th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 31,930 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $3,821,382.40.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 24,174 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $2,890,001.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,025 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $2,381,172.75.

On Friday, February 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 20,499 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $2,414,987.19.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.77. 138,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,682. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.61. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

