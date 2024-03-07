FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.11

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.11 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 2054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,016,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,640,000 after buying an additional 547,889 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,298,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,513,000 after buying an additional 121,940 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 415,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

