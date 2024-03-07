Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.34. 9,375,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,567. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.45. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $94,496,000 after purchasing an additional 451,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Foot Locker by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,551 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $82,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.