Fox Factory (FOXF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/26/2024 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2024 – Fox Factory was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Fox Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Fox Factory had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FOXF traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,612. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

