Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.10

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 3952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

The firm has a market cap of $972.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,925,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,314,000 after buying an additional 1,493,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,168,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 120.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 332.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 235,367 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

