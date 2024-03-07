Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Alexandre Apparecido Sells 797 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $19,406.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,802.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FDP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.48. 185,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,760. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -97.92 and a beta of 0.55. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,267,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,797,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,691,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

