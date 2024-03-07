Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,850 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.02 on Thursday, reaching $129.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,092. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

