Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.94. 1,642,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1772 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

