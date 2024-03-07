Front Row Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for about 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.94. The company had a trading volume of 162,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.40. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $2,466,395.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

