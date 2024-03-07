Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.90. The company had a trading volume of 622,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.96. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

