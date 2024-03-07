Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $660,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Fortinet by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 47,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

FTNT traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

