Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RYT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.