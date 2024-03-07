Front Row Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.66. 379,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

