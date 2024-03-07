Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 80.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.92. 366,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.68 and its 200-day moving average is $245.60. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

