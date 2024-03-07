Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.28. 1,484,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,419. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $392.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

