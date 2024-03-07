FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 4.9%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. 3,293,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,961,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $506.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.76.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
