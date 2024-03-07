G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $0.01 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00064800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00022332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00020777 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001522 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

