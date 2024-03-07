Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,253,595 shares traded.

Galileo Resources Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of £11.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.10.

About Galileo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.