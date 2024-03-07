Gas (GAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $428.52 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $7.25 or 0.00010817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $428.52 million and approximately $41.81 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gas

Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 66,977,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. While NEO, the main cryptocurrency of NEO blockchain, represents ownership and is used for creating smart contracts and deploying decentralized applications, GAS pays for transaction fees and computational services. The amount of GAS generated is proportional to the amount of NEO held, and its demand increases with more transactions on the NEO network. GAS can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It was introduced by the NEO development team in China in 2014 when NEO was rebranded from Antshares.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

