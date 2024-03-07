Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 27,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 336,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Generation Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of C$56.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.86.

About Generation Mining

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

