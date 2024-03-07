Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,797,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,059,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.
