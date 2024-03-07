Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Genpact has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

G opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Genpact has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,484,000 after purchasing an additional 515,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,435,000 after purchasing an additional 512,786 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Genpact by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,634,000 after purchasing an additional 715,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

