Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.43. 72,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

