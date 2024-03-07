Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 1,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Featured Stories

