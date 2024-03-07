Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Trading Up 0.6%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 3,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 4,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.