Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Global Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Industrial to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

