Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNRG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000.

RNRG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

