GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.83

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and traded as low as $65.23. GN Store Nord A/S shares last traded at $65.23, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $731.73 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

