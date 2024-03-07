God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.71 and last traded at $31.71. Approximately 3,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.
God Bless America ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On God Bless America ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in God Bless America ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 673.2% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 141,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 123,192 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,267,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,970 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.
About God Bless America ETF
The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.
