goeasy (TSE:GSY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $161.64

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$161.64 and traded as high as C$169.23. goeasy shares last traded at C$163.52, with a volume of 52,693 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.33.

goeasy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$161.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.14.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 16.8787879 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Corporate insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

See Also

