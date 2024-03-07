Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Gossamer Bio Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $340.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 138.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,654,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

