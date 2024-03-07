Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Stock Price Up 1% After Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

