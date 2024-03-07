Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading Down 0.9%

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €22.20 ($24.13) and last traded at €22.20 ($24.13). 68,457 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.40 ($24.35).
Grenke Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52.
Grenke Company Profile
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
See Also
