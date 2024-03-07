Grin 24 Hour Volume Tops $278,144.93 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $278,144.93 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,065.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.27 or 0.00647528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00131606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00057767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00213830 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00161977 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.