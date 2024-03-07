GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.27 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $27.27 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001688 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000773 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.