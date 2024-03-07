Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $1,547,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000,000 after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.41. 151,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,014. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Truist Financial lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

