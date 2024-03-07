HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,310 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HONE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HONE shares. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HONE

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.