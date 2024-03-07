Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY) Trading 3% Higher

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.
