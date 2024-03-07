Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is Impala Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Impala Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for 2.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hess by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Hess Price Performance

HES traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,471. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $147.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Hess’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

