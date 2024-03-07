High Falls Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc owned 0.75% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 23,214.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LDEM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 1,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $47.58.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

