High Falls Advisors Inc Buys 416 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 0.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,812,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 707,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 646,015 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,350,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 304,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $41.80. 185,031 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

