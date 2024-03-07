High Falls Advisors Inc Has $643,000 Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,520,000 after buying an additional 570,988 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 141.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 260,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.32. 363,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,039. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.